Kwara Govt To Fence NYSC Orientation Camp

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced that the perimeter fencing of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state, has been approved.

The state leader confirmed this during the opening ceremony of the orientation course for the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream II youth corps members who have been deployed to the state.

Naija News understands that 2,150 youth corps members are participating in the orientation course. The governor’s Senior Special Adviser and Counsellor, Alh Saadu Salahu, represented him at the event and confirmed that work has already begun on the perimeter fencing project.

The governor emphasized that the fencing of the orientation camp is part of the state government’s efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of the youth corps members during their stay at the camp.

“I wish to further pledge, on behalf of the government and the good people of Kwara State, its continuous support to the welfare and security of corps members currently serving and newly deployed to Kwara State for their service.

“Let it also be on record that the government of Kwara State has been given adequate support and assistance to the management of the NYSC in exercising all its programmes in the state. As part of the state government’s efforts to make life conducive and ensure adequate security on the camp, this administration recently approved and commenced the perimeter fencing of the orientation camp,” Leadership quoted the governor saying.

The governor urged the youth corps members to actively participate in camp activities with a clear purpose in mind, ensuring that their time spent there is meaningful. He encouraged them to embrace values such as patriotism, good conduct, discipline, honesty, and hard work, making these principles their guiding principles not only during their course but also in their future endeavours.

He said: “I enjoin you to always present yourselves as worthy ambassadors of your families, and indeed, the NYSC scheme, by exhibiting the sterling qualities of ‘ service and humanity’ as enshrined in the motto of the NYSC.

“You must not in any way allow frivolities to affect the needed commitment in achieving the expected qualities of future leaders which the NYSC scheme is designed to achieve.”