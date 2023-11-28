Iyabo Ojo Drags Lizzy Anjorin To Court, Demands N500 Million Damages

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has filed a legal suit against her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin Lawal, over defamatory video publications on her social media pages.

Naija News reports that the movie star shared copies of the legal letter written to Lizzy through her lawyers, Bimpe Ajegbomogun and co, in a post via Instagram on Tuesday,

According to the letter, Lizzy has been posting vile and denigrating video content directed at Iyabo on her social media pages.

According to Iyabo’s Lawyers, Lizzy Anjorin alleged that the actress was involved in a threesome with her daughter, referred to her as ‘sepereti’ and killed the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The lawyers also claim that Lizzy, via her contents, alleged that Iyabo has, among other things, been a prostitute, dating controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and her partner is an ex-convict who was sexually abused while in prison.

The lawyers demanded, among other things, that Lizzy publish an apology in four national newspapers and tender an apology on her Facebook and Instagram page.

The lawyers also demanded that Lizzy pay N500 million as damages to Iyabo, adding that if she failed to adhere to it in fourteen days, they would press a criminal charge against her.

