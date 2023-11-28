Are They Done With Their Public Display Of Shamelessness? – Joe Igbokwe Blasts Isreal DMW, Estranged Wife

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has slammed Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, over the crash of the marriage.

Naija News reports that Isreal and Sheila set social media into a frenzy over the weekend with news of their marriage crash.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Igbokwe slammed Isreal and Sheila for washing their dirty linens over their marital crisis online, stating they lack understanding and cultural competence.

He said, “Are they still on with their emptiness and stupidity? Are they done with their public display of inanities, shamelessness, lack of understanding and cultural competence? Have the world not heard enough nonsensical effusions from the characterless couple? We are waiting for more sorry tales. Awon werey!!!”

What I Told My Husband About Serving Davido Like ‘Slave’

Meanwhile, Sheila Courage has debunked the accusation that her husband serves his boss like a slave.

Naija News recalls that Isreall and Sheila tied the knot on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at a traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City.

However, the couple got separated barely eight months after their lavish wedding over allegations of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

Shedding more light on his crashed marriage in a lengthy Instagram post, Israel lamented that his wife changed after they got married.

He stated that he had spent so much on her and her family, but she was ungrateful.

The logistics manager went on to lay curses on her and any man that got involved with her.

In a post via Instagram, Sheila said she had no issue with Isreal serving Davido; instead, she advised him to get a legacy for himself or set up a business, which was a great concern for his family.