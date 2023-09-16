‘Shame Has Enveloped Me, Igbos Still Making Mistakes Of Civil War’ – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has said it would take the Southeast region 20 to 25 years of hard work to produce the president of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe made the assertion while responding to criticisms directed at his comment on a Facebook post on Friday, 15 September 2023.

Igbokwe, whose continued romance with APC has been perceived as betrayal, without mincing words, described the Igbos as bigots who assume a selfish sense of superiority among other ethnic groups, which is the region’s biggest problem.

He said Igbos have become onlookers in Nigerian politics because they have refused to build bridges and play real politics.

Igbokwe further likened the situation to what was obtained during the Nigerian Civil War, stressing the Igbos were still making the mistakes they made during the civil war.

The APC chieftain also referred to the large-scale violence, killings, and kidnappings perpetuated in the Southeast, adding that Igboland has been destroyed.

He said, “This is the problem. You terrible and pathetic bigots think you are the best God ever created, and this is the biggest problem facing Igboland today.

“Jisienu Ike. Every election year you cry. Play politics. Mbanu. Make friends across Nigeria. Mbanu. Build bridges. Mbanu. We have become onlookers in Nigeria. See 2031 and 2039 are also settled. Continue.

“But know this and have inner peace: it will take any Igbo man 20 -25 years of hard work to produce the president of Nigeria.

“We are getting worse by the day, and I am worried to the marrows given what I read here. Speak the truth and instantly you become a traitor, saboteur, betrayer, sell-out, the kind of stuff we witnessed during the civil war from 1967 to 1970 and Biafra lost many competent, educated and committed Soldiers.

“My take: If you believe that LP won the presidential elections you can believe anything. Shame has enveloped me. What has happened to Igbo? We are still making the mistakes we made during the civil war.

“This is our character. Always think that we are the best God ever created. Selfish sense of superiority, I am better than others, paranoid grandiosity, etc.

“I have learnt a lot in Lagos politics and I have come to the conclusion that we cannot understand how to play politics. Politics is not buy and sell stuff. It is serious business.

“There is no need listening to some of you. There are Igbo I know that are thinking and they are learning very fast. I cannot waste my precious gift of time on acrimony and division, nonsensical effusions and what have you.

“Look at your zone today. Madness everywhere: UGM, IPOB, ESN and many others. Igbo killing Igbo, arson, cannibalism, dog eat dog, a zone of anything goes.

“We have destroyed the Igboland we used to know. Our economy is gone to wickedness and political irresponsibility, outright madness and we are still talking here. Arrant nonsense. We will receive sense las las.”