They Should Be Considered Dangerous – Joe Igbokwe Speaks Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe has accused some broadcasting stations of encouraging ethnic divisions ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgment which has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain, via his social media page on Monday evening, called on the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) to clamp down on stations guilty of incitement and falsehood.

Igbokwe made demands from the regulating agency shortly after the Presidential Election Tribunal announced that it will allow the live broadcast of its proceedings after fixing Wednesday, September 6, as the date to deliver the final ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to the chieftain, stations encouraging ethnic divisons are more dangerous than Boko Haram and needed to be stopped.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote: “I have stopped listening to some Radio Stations and TV Stations in Nigeria.They encourage bigotry, they encourage hate , they encourage ethnic divisions, they are more dangerous than Boko Haram. I will name the Stations in the fullness of time.

“Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria, BON is sleeping ooooo. Tune many Radio Stations in Nigeria and you will not believe your ears and you will think they are deceiving you. They spew hate, they tell a million lies, they speak evil, they pour invectives.”