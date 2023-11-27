Tinubu Academic Records: Atiku, Obi Drop Fresh Challenge For President 

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have used social media to question President Bola Tinubu ‘s academic background, a topic of ongoing debate in Nigeria’s presidential election.

The opposition leaders subtly emphasized their own connections to their alma maters, prompting their supporters to challenge President Tinubu to do the same.

Atiku’s Alma Mater Visit: On Wednesday, November 22, Atiku Abubakar visited Central Primary School Jada, Adamawa, where he began his academic journey. As part of his 77th birthday celebrations, the PDP candidate reportedly granted scholarships to deserving students at the school, expressing gratitude for his accomplishments despite humble beginnings, according to The Punch.

Peter Obi’s Alma Mater Visit: On Sunday, November 26, Peter Obi replicated a similar gesture by visiting his alma mater in his school’s uniform. The former governor of Anambra shared on social media that he joined the Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha community in celebration of the institution’s 90th Founders Day anniversary.

Concerns Raised by Atiku and Obi: During and after the presidential election, Atiku and Obi raised questions about President Tinubu’s academic records, casting doubt on his attendance at any primary, secondary, or tertiary institution.

Atiku’s Investigation at Chicago State University: In an attempt to substantiate their claims, Atiku visited the Chicago State University in the United States to inquire about Tinubu’s academic records.

A U.S. court subsequently compelled the university to release Tinubu’s records, leading to widespread media debates.

Atiku presented the findings of his investigation before the Supreme Court during his petition against Tinubu’s victory declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). However, the Supreme Court dismissed Atiku’s appeal, citing a lack of merit.