NNPP Is Ready To Form An Alliance With APC – Jibrin

A member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Kano, in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has said that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is open to an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin stated this on Sunday while hosting 1,000 Ulamas at his country home of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano for a special prayer session for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country, and the national leader of NNPP and Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Ulamas also prayed for the success of the Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

During the prayer session, the clerics repeatedly read Quran 1,101 times and offered special prayers.

Speaking during the prayers, Hon Jibrin said his relationship with President Tinubu is no secret.

He added that Kwankwaso is his mentor and will continue to support harmonious relationship between the NNPP flag bearer and the president.

Jibrin said the NNPP is a very promising party and still open to collaboration, alliance and merger with the APC and even with the PDP, LP or any other party that shows interest, so long as it is for the good of Nigerians.

The fourth term lawmaker also promised to deploy his modest political network to reach out to gladiators in Kano politics towards resolving all resolvable issues and to de-escalate the current tension in the state as a result of the Kano Governorship seat.