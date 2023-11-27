Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 27th November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 27th November 2023.

The PUNCH: As the Central Bank of Nigeria’s proposal to initiate a new banking sector consolidation raises concerns among some industry operators, findings by The PUNCH indicate that major banks with foreign subsidiaries currently control N9.6 trillion capital base. This is just data compiled by the papers showing that five key banks currently have capital above N1 trillion each.

The Guardian: Beyond his public address at the Bankers’ Night in Lagos at the weekend, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has kick-started a new era of banking supervision and the conduct of monetary policy in earnest, The Guardian has been involved.

The Nation: A new price management and stability framework that will lead to improvement in average living standards is underway. The inflation management plan, soon to be unveiled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant fiscal authorities, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso hinted at the weekend.

Daily Trust: Almost a year after he was sacked as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdlhameed, has been arrested, Daily Trust can exclusively report. NIRSAL, a $500m non-bank financial institution, is a creation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mandated to manage agribusiness-related credit risks in Nigeria.

