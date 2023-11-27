Meet 13 African Women Named Among BBC 100 Women In 2023

The BBC has unveiled its annual compilation of 100 extraordinary women who are making a significant impact on a global scale in 2023.

These women, hailing from diverse backgrounds and fields, are acknowledged for their inspirational contributions and influence on shaping the future.

Across politics, science, business, and activism, these African women have stood out as powerful and influential figures, earning respect and admiration for their remarkable achievements.

The list, presented without a specific order, highlights the accomplishments of 13 outstanding African women in the BBC 100 Women 2023 lineup:

1. Jennifer Uchendu, Nigeria

– *Role:* Mental Health Advocate

– *Achievements:* Founder of SustyVibes, a youth-led organization dedicated to promoting actionable and appealing sustainability. Uchendu actively addresses the impact of the climate crisis on the mental health of Africans, particularly focusing on the youth.

2. Yasmina Benslimane, Morocco

– *Role:* Founder of Politics4Her

– *Achievements:* Committed to advancing gender equality, Benslimane founded Politics4Her, an organization encouraging the active participation of young women and girls in political and decision-making processes.

3. Zandile Ndhlovu, South Africa

– *Role:* Freediving Instructor

– *Achievements:* As South Africa’s first black female freediving instructor, Ndhlovu founded The Black Mermaid Foundation to diversify access to the ocean, exposing young people and local communities to aquatic spaces for recreation, profession, and sport.

4. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Uganda

– *Role:* Veterinarian

– *Achievements:* Founder and CEO of Conservation Through Public Health, Kalema-Zikusoka promotes biodiversity conservation by fostering coexistence between people, gorillas, and wildlife while enhancing their health and habitat.

5. Esi Buobasa, Ghana

– *Role:* Fishmonger

– *Achievements:* Buobasa, a leading fishmonger, established an association to support fisherwomen facing income threats from coastal erosion. The alliance, with about 100 members, addresses women’s business issues and contributes to supporting families in need.

6. Neema Namadamu, Democratic Republic of Congo

– *Role:* Disability Rights Campaigner

– *Achievements:* Namadamu, a disability rights activist, founded Hero Women Rising, a grassroots organization empowering women through education and technology to advocate for their rights.

7. Ulanda Mtamba, Malawi

– *Role:* Campaigner Against Child Marriage

– *Achievements:* Advocates for enforcing laws protecting girls from early marriage and works as Malawi’s country director for AGE Africa, seeking equal access to secondary school for all girls on the continent.

8. Vee Kativhu, Zimbabwe/UK

– *Role:* Content Creator and YouTuber

– *Achievements:* Founder of Empowered by Vee, Kativhu aims to make higher education more accessible for unsupported or under-represented students globally.

9. Shamsa Araweelo, Somalia/UK

– *Role:* FGM Campaigner

– *Achievements:* Araweelo actively campaigns against female genital mutilation through powerful online videos, amassing over 70 million views on TikTok.

10. Paulina Chiziane, Mozambique

– *Role:* Writer

– *Achievements:* As the first woman to publish a novel in Mozambique, Chiziane’s work, including “The First Wife: A Tale of Polygamy,” has garnered international acclaim, winning prestigious awards.

11. Susan Chomba, Kenya

– *Role:* Scientist

– *Achievements:* Director at the World Resources Institute, Chomba focuses on protecting forests, restoring landscapes, and transforming Africa’s food systems to build resilient communities in the face of climate change.

12. Wanjira Mathai, Kenya

– *Role:* Environmental Adviser

– *Achievements:* With over two decades of experience advocating for social and environmental change, Mathai serves as the Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute and chairs the Wangari Maathai Foundation.

13. Najla Mohamed-Lamin, Western Sahara

– *Role:* Women’s Rights and Climate Activist

– *Achievements:* An advocate for women’s rights and climate action, Mohamed-Lamin actively contributes to addressing pressing global issues.

In recognizing these women, the BBC celebrates their dedication to positive change and acknowledges their pivotal roles in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable world. Business Insider presented these 13 African women as part of the influential and inspiring women worldwide for 2023, with the list courtesy of the BBC.