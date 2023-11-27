Just In: Lagos Assembly Confirms Commissioner, Unnamed Special Advisers For Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed three of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees of cabinet rank.

This was made known in a statement sent to Naija News by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele.

The House confirmed Abiodun Ogunleye for the position of Commissioner. It also approved two others for the positions of Special Adviser to the governor (cabinet ranks).

Their confirmation took place during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

Earlier, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, chairman of the ad-hoc committee set up to screen nominees of the governor, told the House that the committee did a thorough job in line with the task handed it by the Speaker.

Dr. Obasa, citing Section 192 (Part II), Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), confirmed the nominees after securing a unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers present.

Recall that the Lagos lawmakers had last week rejected Sanwo-Olu’s request seeking the screening and confirmation of six new nominees for cabinet positions.

At a sitting presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, read the letter before the lawmakers quoting the governor as seeking the confirmation of a commissioner-nominee and five nominees in the position of special advisers.

However, the letter only named the commissioner-nominee as Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, while the identities of the nominees for the position of special adviser were not mentioned making the House resolve to write back to the governor for the remaining identities.

Dr. Obasa, while agreeing with the lawmakers that names should be attached to the letter, said: “it is necessary for us to know who and who would become part of the cabinet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reacting earlier, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, observed that the letter did not follow the usual procedure of revealing the identities of the nominees.