ASUU Blames Japa, IPPIS Over Shortage Of Lecturers In Varsities

The ‘Japa syndrome,’ which prompted numerous lecturers to seek better opportunities abroad, has resulted in a staffing shortage in universities nationwide, according to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In an interview with The Punch, the Union highlighted a notable increase in retirements within the country’s universities.

ASUU’s chapter at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, reported the departure of approximately 100 lecturers, further exacerbating the staffing challenges. Similarly, the ASUU branch at the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara, disclosed that the institution faced a pressing need for around 1,000 lecturers to address the vacancies left by those who had opted for opportunities abroad.

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State’s union has announced the availability of over 350 academic vacancies within the institution. Simultaneously, two faculties at the University of Lagos have experienced the departure of 27 lecturers, and 100 workers from the University of Uyo have travelled abroad.

Additionally, the union has revealed that the University of Ilorin in Kwara State has approximately 500 academic vacancies. At the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, both academic and non-academic staff members are departing the country.

Dr. Rotimi Olorunsola, the Chairman of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, Ondo State, noted that a significant number of both academic and non-academic staff have left the university.

Olorunsola said, “Yes, some have japa (travelled out of the country), both the academic staff and non-academic.”

The Head of the Media and Protocol, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Mr Victor Akinpelumi, confirmed that many workers of the institution had moved out of the institution.

“It is true many workers, both academic and non-academic, have left the university, but as I am now, I can’t give a specific number. I can confirm that many workers of the university have gone,” he stated.

The Chairman of ASUU, University of Benin, Dr Ray Chikogu, said the shortage of staff in UNIBEN and other universities had been a problem that existed for a long time due to the embargo on employment by the Federal Government.

He said this constituted undue interference by the government in the running of the universities, especially as it affected the recruitment and promotion of staff.

He said, “The teaching staff department is grossly understaffed. For a very long time, academic staff have been overburdened with work in the University of Benin and many other universities in the country.

“It has been a problem for a number of years now because of the embargo on employment in federal universities and the process of recruitment of staff is a very cumbersome one. The university has to obtain permission from the head of service through the accountant-general’s office.

“This is interference by the Federal Government on the internal affairs of the school. What should have been handled by university senates and councils has now been centralised to the point that everything has been muddled up in the university system. It is a very sad situation.

“Many are retiring, and they are not being replaced and due to the unfavourable condition much academic staff work under, they have left their jobs and travelled abroad to seek greener pastures, adding to the big problem of brain drain, which is taking its toll on the university system, and nothing is being done about it. It appears that the Federal Government is deliberately suffocating the system for reasons best known to them.”

The ASUU Chairman at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, Dr Shehu El-rasheed, said a lot of vacancies existed in the varsity due to bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He said, “A lot of vacancies exist, but filling the vacancies has become very difficult due to the tough bureaucratic bottlenecks. A vice-chancellor needs to get clearance from about seven Federal Government agencies and parastatals before a single staffer is recruited.

“Senior professors are retiring, and no replacement. In FUK, academic staff are leaving in numbers to countries such Malaysia, Oman, New Zealand, and the US.”

El-Rasheed noted that inadequate academic staff in FUK could be associated with inadequate funding “by the Federal Government and bureaucratic bottlenecks brought by IPPIS; poor remuneration and harsh economic conditions.”

The Federal Government introduced IPP (Integrated Personnel and Payroll) a few years ago to address issues of ghost workers and multiple salary earners among civil servants.

However, many university workers are reportedly dissatisfied with the IPP initiative because it does not allow institutions to hire additional staff even when they are facing significant understaffing challenges.