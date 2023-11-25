Why I Stopped Watching Super Eagles Matches After Okocha’s Era – Gordons

Nigerian veteran comedian Godwin Komone, who is also known as Gordons, has revealed that he stopped watching Super Eagles matches after the era of Jay Jay Okocha.

Gordons who has been a major player in the comedy industry since 2005 said he avoids Super Eagles matches to prevent being depressed.

The father of five children, who is known for Warri-influenced jokes, noted that he barely knows the current crop of Super Eagles players.

“Honestly, I do not know them. I have stopped watching Nigerian football since the days of Okocha and I do not understand them completely. I don’t want to watch anything and feel depressed”, Gordons told Punch.

Over the years, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are known for their inconsistencies. They have been so inconsistent that they were knocked out in round 16 during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. They also failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In their first two 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month, the Super Eagles came from behind to draw 1-1 with lowly-rated Lesotho and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Despite being in a World Cup qualification group filled with minnows, the Nigerian team is currently in 3rd place, a point behind first-placed Rwanda.

When asked if the Super Eagles are a depressing team, Gordons said: “No, they’re not. I am just saying that they can up their game a bit so they can draw our attention. You will agree with me that during the time of Okocha, we were all glued to our TV screens to watch the Super Eagles play but it’s been a long time since I watched them.”

Story continues below advertisement

On who he thinks is the greatest Super Eagles player of all time, the Comedian claimed: “Jay-Jay Okocha. I think the passion with which he plays football would make anyone want to play football. He loves football, so I think he’s just the best.”