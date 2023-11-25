Stop Cheap Blackmail Against Judiciary – Tinubu Govt Warns Politicians

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has warned politicians against blackmailing the country’s judiciary.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), gave warning on Friday while speaking to reporters at his residence in Ijagbo community, Kwara State.

Fagbemi appealed to politicians who lost out at the 2023 election not to throw caution to the wind and start to blackmail the judiciary cheaply.

He also urged them to stop making unfounded insinuations against the judges, adding that anybody who has concrete evidence against any judge should feel free to bring forth such evidence.

He said, “You lost at the tribunal, you lost at the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court yet you are insinuating foul play. I think even apart from law, morality also demands that you take the outcome as it is.

“I am not saying that judges cannot be wrong because they are human beings. Where anybody sees or feels that the course of justice has been perverted, feel free to bring it forth rather than making unfounded insinuations.

“Unless you can bring forth concrete evidence, I will not succumb to blackmail. Nobody will shield an erring judge.

“One thing about justice is that the man who wins will praise the judgment. The person who loses will never agree that he has lost fairly unless you give him the judgment.

“Don’t forget, when you make unfounded insinuations, you are dragging the name of the nation in the mud.”

Speaking further, the minister enjoined Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu a chance to turn around the fortunes of the country.

Fagbemi added that Tinubu is not looking at the immediate benefits of his efforts but long-term benefits.

He said: “That is why I appeal to all and sundry to give him the chance.

“He is a man who is ready to do the thing. It takes a while to see the full effect of his efforts.

“He is not the one who created these problems in Nigeria, but he is not complaining. President Tinubu is somebody who wants to work. He is prepared to do the job. He is not somebody who is just learning the job. He has done it before in Lagos State. I am not equating Lagos with Nigeria.

“Immediately after his swearing in he has been all out to seek investors’ buy-in. As a result, positive responses have been trailing his discussions with foreign investors.

The only thing we need is to exercise some patience. Even if you plant a tree, it won’t grow into fruition until after a while.”