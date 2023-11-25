RCCG Donates ICU To Lagos Hospital

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 36, has built the first intensive care unit to be located in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The facility was named after the General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Folu.

It was named ‘Enoch and Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit,’ and unveiled by Mrs Adeboye on Friday, November 24, at the Alimosho General Hospital in the Igando area of the state.

Mrs Adeboye, at the event, spoke about the importance of human life and health using biblical passages to buttress her points.

She said in parts, “RCCG has always been involved in corporate social responsibility. In 2011, Daddy Adeboye made a meeting of the felt needs of members and the host community mandatory for every branch of the church. Today, in RCCG as a pastor, your monthly report is incomplete until you have reported your monthly CSR activity.

“When we commenced as a region in September last year, we decided to embrace a culture of ‘if it is not very good, it is not good enough. This excellent culture is what brought CSR to our region, our CSR should have an impact on the host community and this is the inspiration that gave birth to Enoch and Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit of the Alimosho General Hospital, Igando.”