Peter Obi, Murray-Bruce Hail Atiku On 77th Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has hailed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

In a statement issued via his official X handle on Saturday, Obi celebrated Atiku’s many contributions to the socio-political and economic development of the country and his unique role in deepening the nation’s democracy.

Obi also commended Atiku for his positive impact on the nation’s economic growth through his various business establishments, which create jobs for Nigerian youths and add to the overall national productivity.

He wrote: “Your Excellency, My Very dear, Respected Elder Brother and leader, Alhaji @atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, I rejoice with you as you mark your 77th birthday today.

“Along with your family, friends and numerous well-wishers, I celebrate your many contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and in particular your unique role in deepening our nation’s democracy.

“You have undoubtedly positively impacted the nation’s economic growth through your various business establishments which not only create jobs for our people but add to our overall national productivity.

“You have, also through your educational institutions continued to add to the growth of education and manpower development in our country. In this field, you have added tremendous value to all tiers of education through your investment in institutions at all levels: primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

“Your many scholarship awards to students have expanded opportunities for the indigent. You have contributed to pulling people out of poverty through your business establishments, which not only create jobs for our people but add to our overall national productivity.

“May God grant you more wisdom to continue to contribute to the progress of our dear nation and to grant you more healthy and fruitful years ahead as you age gracefully. Happy birthday Sir.”

Murray-Bruce Hails Atiku On 77th Birthday

Also, the former Bayelsa East Senator has hailed the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his unwavering dedication and leadership qualities.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, Murray-Bruce wished the former vice president renewed vigour and joy.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my friend and big brother, H.E.@atiku. Your unwavering dedication and leadership continue to inspire us all. As you celebrate another year, I wish you renewed vigour and joy. Keep shining as the great leader you are. God’s blessings be upon you always.”