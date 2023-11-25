Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 25th November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 25th November 2023.

Saturday PUNCH: There was tension in Kano city on Friday as supporters of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party and the All Progressives Congress vowed to go ahead with their planned protests today (Saturday) in defiance of warnings by the state police command. The separate protests are for and against the Court of Appeal ruling, which affirmed the governorship election petitions tribunal’s judgment removing Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP.

Vanguard: The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, descended heavily on the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, INEC, accusing it of being partisan. The appellate court said it was embarrassing that the Commission could appear before it to act in favour of a party in an election dispute, by disowning documents that it not only issued, but also duly certified.

The Nation: The face-off between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his immediate predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reared its head yesterday as the FCT Minister accused his estranged protégé of masterminding the burning of a section of the state’s House of Assembly.

Daily Trust: Barely 35 days before the end of December, there is a cloud of uncertainty as to whether the promise by the federal government to bring the Port Harcourt Refinery on stream before the end of the year will still be a reality.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.