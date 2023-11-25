Military Rescues 83 Victims, Kills 20 Terrorists, Arrests 20 Others In Katsina

Suspected terrorists in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State have been neutralized by the forces of Operation Haderin Daji (OPHD) in the Northwest zone.

Naija News reports that a statement released by the OPHD spokesman, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, disclosed the military also freed prisoners who had been seized in the Faskari and Batsari Local Government Areas.

Ibrahim detailed that the soldiers detained a suspected impostor in Mallam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State and carried out a combat patrol in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The statement disclosed that “’Troops’ offensive operations led to the neutralization of terrorists in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. Troops responded to bandits activities in Malumfashi and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Katsina States respectively as well as Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“On 13 November 2023, following a tip-off, troops arrested five suspected terrorists in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State. Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects were part of the terrorists that attacked Sayaya village on 6 Nov 23 in the same LGA”

“On 13 and 14 November 2023, troops intercepted and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages in Faskari and Batsari Local Government Areas of the State. On 15 November 2023, troops while on fighting patrol made contact with terrorists in Batsari LGA of Katsina State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK47 rifle, 2 magazines loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and 4 motorcycles”

