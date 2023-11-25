Lawal, Matawalle’s Rift Forces Zamfara Chief Imam’s Resignation

The political rift between Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and his predecessor, Bello Mattawalle, has reportedly forced the resignation of the Chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Mosque, GRA, Gusau, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe.

Sheikh Jangebe announced his resignation in a letter to the mosque’s management committee.

The Chief Imam said he resigned to ensure the safety and security of the mosque and its community.

In his resignation letter, he assured his resolve to contribute to the development and success of the mosque and Islamic religion in the state.

The Imam said, “I write to formally inform you of my desire to resign as Chief Imam of the GRA Jumuat Mosque effective from November 23, 2023.

“Regrettably, this decision is borne out of my desire to ensure security, peace, and tranquillity to reign in the mosque.

“I absolutely appreciate the opportunity given to me to be among the Masjid (mosque) team, which has allowed me to provide leadership within my limitations as most appropriate.”

According to The PUNCH, the resignation of the Chief Imam was strongly connected to a video clip in which he was seen condemning Governor Lawal and praising his predecessor, Matawale.

The video clip went viral on social media platforms and generated mixed reactions and controversy among the political elite and religious communities in the state.

The issue became more complicated because Lawal renovated the mosque which Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe led.

Recall that Jangebe had resigned from his appointment as Commissioner of Religious Affairs in the administration of the former governor due to the alleged non-performance of the then government.