Kogi: How We Were Able To Secure The Victory Of Usman Ododo – APC Chieftains

The people of Kogi West Senatorial District have been charged to give their full support to the Governor-elect, Usman Ahmed Ododo, to consolidate on the numerous achievements of the present administration in the district.

The Director General, Kogi West APC Campaign Council, Funsho Olumoko, gave the charge in Lokoja on Friday during the ‘Kogi West APC gratitude Dinner’ organized by the campaign council in appreciation for the victory of the party in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

The former council chairman expressed confidence that the governor-elect would be magnanimous in carrying the people of the zone along in the governance of the state as soon as he resumes duty.

Olumoko described the APC victory as a testament to dedication to a renewed hope.

He stated that they were able to secure Ododo victory due long days of preparedness.

“Our victory is borne out of days-long preparedness of our able mentor, strategist and political mathematician, Governor, Yahaya Bello, who in his sheer wisdom saw farther into the political future, and decided to equip, engage and awaken us with the strategic foresight and energy.

“I make bold to say, our victory at the poll may not have been possible without the conglomeration of the unwavering efforts and concerted progressive moves of the front-liners, whose performances were top-notch and overwhelming.

“And I am glad to say I had dependable men of capacity at various points who were particularly dogged, result-oriented and became veritable instruments for the victory of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo in that governorship poll in Kogi West,” he said.