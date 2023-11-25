Ex NBA President, Apkata Asks Appeal Court To Clarify Error In Kano Governorship Election Ruling

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA ), Olumide Apkata, has charged the Court of Appeal to provide a clear and cogent explanation of the causes of the embarrassing situation that occurred at the Appeal Court while delivering its ruling on the Kano governorship election tussle.

Naija News recalls that the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, who was elected on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform.

However, there were reports that the Certified True Copy of the judgment, which was made public on Tuesday, contradicted what was read at the Court of Appeal Court last Friday.

The development had sparked outrage among Governor Yusuf’s supporters, who protested to make their grievances known to the court.

Calling on the Appeal Court to clarify the error it made in the Appeal Court ruling, Akpata wrote, “The Nigerian Judiciary is once again in the spotlight for unfortunate reasons. The recent discrepancy in the Court of Appeal’s Judgement in the Kano State gubernatorial appeal has cast an unflattering light on the Nigerian Judicial system, exposing the systemic challenges it faces.

“As the Head of the Court of Appeal @NGCourtofAppeal, it is crucial for My Lord, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to provide a hopefully clear and cogent explanation of the immediate and remote causes of the embarrassing situation. This will help to address the speculations and concerns of Nigerians and the global audience.”