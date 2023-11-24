Wike Speaks On Contesting Against Tinubu In 2027 Presidential Election

Former Rivers state governor and the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that he will not contest against President Bola Tinubu at the 2027 presidential election.

Giving this assurance during a media chat, Wike debunked claims suggesting that he will contest against Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election, saying he has character.

“They carry all kinds of information, and they say, oh, Wike will run against Tinubu, how? some people dont have character at all. So you look at me after being FCT minister, I will go and collect forms under which party if it is APC, I collect the form of APC and look at who I want to run against; I mean, people don’t just have character or I went to PDP, they give me form, I want to run against Tinubu, these are political tyrants callous who have no character, I have character,” Wike said.

His comment comes amid rumours that the former Rivers state governor would pick the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2027 presidential election.

Wike, however, claimed that after serving under President Tinubu as the FCT minister, he had no intention of contesting against him at the presidential election.