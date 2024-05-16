Amaechi Threatened Me Over 2023 Governorship Bid – Magnus Abe

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, said the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, threatened him over his governorship bid.

Abe said Amaechi boasted that he and his supporters would go hungry in six months if he did not drop his governorship ambition and return to him.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this on Wednesday at a meeting with his supporters and party faithful at his Freedom House office, in Port Harcourt.

He alleged that Amaechi came to his house and warned him never to contest for the governorship position because he would scatter the party.

Abe said: “Amaechi announced that the rebellion would not last for six months and that after six months all of us will go hungry and return to him.

“This is six years and more, look at us, we have shaken the country, we have deflated them, they have ran away and left the party and that is why we must go back to the party and we must go back now.”

He, therefore, begged his supporters to join the APC in the state to support the government of President Bola Tinubu and also support the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom he said was working with the APC government.