Tinubu Govt’s Lack Of Empathy Fueling Rising Food Prices, Poverty – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed concern over rising food prices, poverty and the general downturn of the Nigerian economy.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in response to the recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, which put the inflation rate at 25.8 per cent as of August 2023 and 26.72 per cent in September 2023.

In an interview with Vanguard on Thursday, Ifoh said the downturn of the Nigerian economy is a direct consequence of the absence of proper planning and the lack of empathy of the Bola Tinubu Government.

Ifoh said it is sad that most Nigerians now spend over 80 per cent of their income on food alone, not to mention energy costs and expenses on healthcare and utilities.

The LP spokesman added that the Tinubu government has not pretended about its intentions concerning funding the lavish lifestyles of public officials to the detriment of the people’s suffering.

He said, “Like the NBS report rightly captured, our economic foundations have been so weakened that our inflation rate keeps soaring, leading to sluggish economic growth and thus forcing millions of Nigerians into poverty.

“It is sad that most Nigerians now spend over 80 per cent of their income on food alone; we are not talking about energy costs and out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare.

“This government has not made pretences about its intentions with regards to funding the lavish lifestyles of those in elective office to the detriment of the suffering people of Nigeria.

“How do you explain the N2.1 trillion supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Tinubu? How much was voted for in healthcare, roads, and infrastructure that will benefit ordinary Nigerians?

“What you see is billions to be spent on the renovation of accommodation for elected government officials and the purchase of vehicles.

“Now, more than ever before, the cost of food has risen beyond what ordinary Nigerians can afford. A bag of 50 kg of rice is over N50,000 today, up from N8,000 only a few years ago.

“What it simply means is that the monthly wage of a civil servant cannot buy a bag of rice. Even the cost of garri, yam, potatoes, maize, and other staple foods has skyrocketed beyond the reach of most Nigerian households, with no hope in sight.

“This government lacks basic empathy for the suffering of Nigerians because, while Nigerians are crying out in anguish over the rising cost of living, officials of this administration are busy wasting scarce public funds.

“The renewed hope agenda it claims to be pursuing has since become renewed hopelessness.”