Sanwo-Olu Sacks LASTMA Boss, Appoints Replacement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the sacking of the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba.

Naija News reports that the dismissal of Oreagba was made known by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, in a statement on Thursday.

He disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has appointed Bakare-Oki Olalekan as the acting general manager of LASTMA with immediate effect.

Musa noted that the appointment of Bakare-Oki “is for better performance, eradicating incidences of misdemeanours among staffs and continued efficient/effective traffic management on Lagos roads.”

He said Bakare-Oki joined the Lagos State Public Service on April 25, 2000, and rose to the post of Deputy Director, Logistics and Engineering Department of LASTMA before his new appointment as acting general manager.

According to the statement, Bakare-Oki holds a masters degree in Transportation Planning and Management from the University of Lagos and has attended several capacity-building programmes on inter-modal traffic management systems locally and internationally.

The permanent secretary urged him “to justify Governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his appointment by rising up to the occasion while bringing his wealth of experience to take the Agency to greater heights.”

Musa also conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of “Mr. Governor to the outgoing General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, for his commitment, dedication and meritorious service to the state.”