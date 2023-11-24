Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 24th November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 24th November 2023.

The PUNCH: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, on Thursday, said it would end the importation of refined petroleum products by December 2024 as all the country’s refineries would be operational by then. It also projected that the national oil firm would grow its revenue to N4.5tn at the end of 2023 adding that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, under NNPCL’s management, would be completed by December this year.

The Guardian: A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, have bared their minds on worrisome conduct of elections in Nigeria.

The Nation: States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) owe the Federal Government N1,718,705,566,436.25 as outstanding liabilities on Budget Support Facilities (BSF). This was made known yesterday by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Olawale Edun during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust: A four-day pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will begin this morning and an exchange of hostages will follow hours later, the mediator, Qatar, has confirmed. The ceasefire deal, facilitated by Qatar with help of Egypt and the United States, was due to take effect Thursday, but was delayed after a last-minute hitch.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.