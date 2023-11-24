Murtala Kankia Insists He Is still CCB’s Acting Chairman

The acting chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Murtala Kankia has debunked reports that former House of Assembly member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma has replaced him.

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu reportedly announced that Agbonayinma is the new chairman of the CCB which means that Murtala Kankia wasn’t expected to be in charge any further.

It was reported that the letter through which the president announced the appointment of Agbonayinma was signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

Despite that, TheCable claimed that the acting chairman of CCB issued a memo in which he described the reported letter from the presidency as “fake, misleading, and does not emanate from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.”

Hence, Kankia has reportedly made it clear that he is still the acting chairman of the CCB until President Tinubu communicates different instructions to him.

The memo reads: “My attention has been drawn to a circular which emanates from Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, a federal commissioner claiming to be appointed by the president and C in C of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Acting Chairman, CCB.

“The truth of the matter is, Barrister Murtala Aliyu Kankia having served for an initial Five (5) years term and was re-appointed as a member of the Bureau in 2018 and 2023 respectively, remains the most senior ranking member of the Bureau, hence he is now acting as Chairman pending further directives of the President to avoid leadership vacuum.

“Mr. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma serving for the initial 5 years appointed in 2021 can not in any ramification claim seniority over the current Ag. Chairman (Murtaala Kankia).

“Determination of seniority between Murtala A. Kankiya, Barr. Benedict Umeano and Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma will be made by the SGF office, and whatever decision is taken in the best interest of the system and the country will be communicated formally to the Bureau by me and no other.

Story continues below advertisement

“Note further that the SGF letter did not specifically invite Murtala Kankiya to hand over to Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson as falsely speculated.”