How Ganduje’s Administration Employed JSS Students Into Civil Service – Kano SSG

The Governor Abba Yusuf-led Kano State government has revealed how the past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly employed unqualified persons, including Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) Students, into the Civil Service.

Naija News understands that the current administration directed the suspension of the salaries of some civil servants.

Subsequently, a committee was set up to screen and verify employment conducted by the immediate past administration.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abudullahi Baffa Bichi, while addressing newsmen on Friday, said the committee found out that the last administration undertook mass employment without recourse to necessary guidelines and service regulation.

He noted that the committee recommended the dismissal of unqualified persons, who were over 3,000.

According to Bichi, the past administration employed students in their active study years, including students in JSS, SSS, and early stages of tertiary education.

Bichi said, “A number of students in their active study years were also found to be employed, including students of junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools, and some in their early stages of tertiary education; a number of persons recruited were found to be undergoing their National Service Program (NYSC) while a number of people confirmed to be overaged or under-aged were found to be employed and on the State payroll.”