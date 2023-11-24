Four Die In Edo Tragic Road Accident

An unfortunate accident that occurred in Benin City, the capital of Edo state, on Wednesday, reportedly resulted in the loss of four lives.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident took place in the New Benin area of the bustling Benin metropolis, where several individuals also suffered injuries. According to reports, the accident occurred when a vehicle travelling towards Ugbowo experienced a brake failure, causing it to collide with pedestrians.

Tragically, four individuals lost their lives instantly, while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident but was unable to provide an exact count of the casualties.

“The accident happened in the morning, and before our officials could reach there, Edo State Traffic Management Agency had already rushed the injured ones to the hospital and deposited the corpses at the morgue.

“I can’t ascertain the number of casualties, but few persons died and others sustained injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, a suspected notorious cult gang leader, identified as Shulee, has been found headless in Lagos.

Naija News gathered that the development has caused tension around the Ojo area of Lagos State after findings revealed that Shulee was killed by a rival group in the area at the weekend.

The deceased was said to be the number two man of the Eiye confraternity in the area, and there are fears that his group might launch a reprisal.

According to Daily Trust, residents of the Ojo Area alleged that the head of the deceased was sent to the camp of Eiye as a sign of the rivals stamping their authority in the area.

A resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of being tracked said: “Shulee is the number two man of Eiye in Ojo. His activities had been notorious. He did not look back when killing rival gang members. He was feared in the entire Ojo, Okomaiko and Ajangbadi areas.

“There has been tension in the entire Ojo since his death was announced. The leaders of the Alaba International Market have advised traders not to stay outside late.”

The publication quoted another source to have alleged that the deceased was tracked down to an area around Alaba Rago and that he was eventually killed around the PPL bus stop.

Naija News learnt that since the news of Shulee’s brutal killing, several notices have been spread across social media platforms warning residents not to stay outside their houses late.

However, the Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted by the media platform, said, “I am not aware of any such killing, and there is no tension anywhere in the state.”