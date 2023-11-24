Black Friday: Consumer Protection Council Raises Alarm, Warns Nigerians Of Fraud During Seasonal Sales

In advance of the traditional seasonal sales known as “ Black Friday ,” Nigerians have received a warning from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) not to shop at phoney internet retailers.

In an advisory statement released Thursday, FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, revealed this information.

Irukera claims the Commission anticipates a 135% increase in phony internet retailers.

The Commission urged Nigerians to exercise caution and limit their platform usage to reliable and reputable sources in order to meet their demands.

Irukera, in the statement, warned that “The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has received credible intelligence that the customary seasonal sales at deep discounts on a specific Friday, otherwise known as ‘Black Friday’, may witness an increase of fake online stores by 135%, including scams, misrepresentation and other exploitative conduct This information is corroborated by publicly available reports such as Netcraft.”

“The Commission advises consumers to be vigilant and discerning in this period and to demand and insist on their rights, particularly concerning full and transparent disclosures.” he said.

Naija News reports that the development comes as the country gears towards the famous Black Friday sales in November ahead of Christmas. Black Friday sales are when e-commerce platforms give massive discounts to sell off products still in stock as the year ends.

The Black Friday sales officially began on November 24–27, following the United States Thanksgiving holiday.