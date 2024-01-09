Irukera Reacts As Tinubu Sacks Him As CEO Of FCCPC

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, has reacted to his dismissal from office by President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the President, on Monday, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, ordered the immediate sack of Babatunde Irukera as the EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The President also approved the dismissal of Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The directives are with immediate effect and in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government.

The two dismissed Chief Executives were also directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

Reacting shortly after the President’s directive, Irukera took to his account on the X platform to appreciate the opportunity to serve Nigerians.

He added that he is leaving behind a strong institution and an outstanding team of workers who remain committed to ensuring fair practice in the market.

He wrote: “Grateful for the opportunity to have served the incredibly vibrant & loyal Nigerian citizens/consumers. They deserve a better deal. I leave behind a strong Institutional advocate in the FCCPC, & an outstanding team of soldiers who work there daily for the cause of fair markets.”