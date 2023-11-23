Tinubu Knows That He Came A Distant Third In The Presidential Elections – Onovo

The National Conscience Party (NCP) presidential candidate in 2015, Martin Onovo, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu came a distant third in the 2023 presidential polls.

Onovo argued that the president was not qualified to participate in the election and also lost after contesting.

The former NCP flag bearer made the claims while speaking with The Sun.

He insisted that the Supreme Court was unlawful and lacked the jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Onovo stated that a dysfunctional judiciary cannot change the fact that Tinubu was not qualified to contest.

According to him, “It has been in the public space that court officials and judges are easily bribed by litigants to obviate delays and or obtain favourable judgements.’ The majority of Nigerians know the facts, a dysfunctional judiciary cannot change the facts. Jagaban Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the election ab initio and he lost the election woefully. He was a very distant third. Jagaban Tinubu himself knows this. Both local and international observers reported the fraud. The international community knows this and international news organisations have published these widely. Even the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) did a report on the fraudulent results in Rivers State.

“It is our considered opinion that the Supreme Court panel was unlawful and so lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal. The panel clearly violated the constitutional Federal Character requirement. It is beyond doubt that Bola Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the election on several grounds. These grounds include perjury, forgery, dual citizenship, forfeiture of $460,000 proceeds of narcotics trafficking in Chicago, USA.”