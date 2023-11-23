Police, Army Clash In Adamawa Regrettable – Gov Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has described the violent clash between operatives of the Nigerian Army and police officers in the state as regrettable.

Naija News reported that on Wednesday, some soldiers attacked the police command headquarters in Yola North Local Government Area of the state. This incident resulted in the tragic death of Police Inspector Jacob Daniel, causing panic among the residents of the area.

In response to the violent clash between police and army operatives that claimed the life of an inspector on November 21, 2023, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, called for an emergency security meeting.

Fintiri issued a statement on Thursday, expressing that an “emergency security meeting” had been convened in reaction to the clash. He mentioned that the resolution from the meeting emphasized a commitment to justice and collaboration for the peace of Adamawa and Nigeria.

“Addressed an emergency security meeting in Yola following the regrettable clash between Nigerian Army and Police,” the post on his X handle read.

“The conflict near Target Junction has been resolved, with a commitment to justice and collaboration for the peace of Adamawa and Nigeria.

“My condolences for the loss of one officer from both sides. We urge restraint to prevent a recurrence.“