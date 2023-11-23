Imo Election: LP’s Achonu, Supporters Storm INEC Headquarters, Demand CTC

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Athan Achonu, stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The demonstration was a response to the results of the November 11 election, with participants voicing their discontent regarding both the electoral procedures and the declared outcomes.

Naija News recalls that the electoral body declared Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the election.

However, the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had rejected the results, claiming that irregularities marred the electoral process.

INEC declared that Uzodimma garnered 540,308 votes, surpassing Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 71,503 votes, and Achonu, who obtained only 64,081 votes.

Protesters, led by Achonu’s supporters, marched to the INEC headquarters, demanding the Certified True Copies of the election results conducted in Imo State.

The LP supporters contended that the results announced by the commission differ from what INEC has stored on its server.

Naija News reported that Athan Achonu distanced himself from a rumour claiming he visited and congratulated the All Progressives Congress winner, Hope Uzodinma.

Achonu described the rumour as “wishful thinking” and told the story as “childish and poorly written.”