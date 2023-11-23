Appeal Court Ruling: Former Plateau Commissioner Slams PDP Over Judiciary Assault

Former Plateau State Commissioner of Information, Yakubu Dati, has strongly criticised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for condemning the judiciary.

Yakubu Dati’s criticism came following the recent ruling by the Appeal Court that invalidated Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election.

In a session on Arise TV addressing the political developments in Plateau State, Dati expressed disapproval of the PDP and its supporters for their actions.

He highlighted that the judiciary and the electoral tribunal are integral components of the electoral process according to Nigeria’s Constitution.

He emphasised the unfairness of labelling the judges who made the ruling as enemies of the state, revealing that protesters had taken pictures of them.

Dati reminded viewers that the Constitution empowers the judiciary to play a crucial role in the electoral process.

He cited precedents where governors in Edo, Anambra, Nassarawa, Bayelsa, and Imo states had been removed by the judiciary, stressing the importance of upholding court orders.

He pointed out that the PDP in Plateau State had failed to comply with several court directives.

Furthermore, Dati highlighted the non-compliance of the PDP in Plateau State with court orders and criticised the party’s reluctance to conduct its congresses.

He introduced Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, the APC governorship candidate declared winner after the Appeal Court’s decision, as an IT expert with a background in international organisations and academia, poised to take over from Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

“There are rules and regulations that guide our actions in life as an organised society; so, the disobedience of the court order by PDP is highly condemnable because this is a lawful society, and PDP knows that what they did was a contravention of a court order.

“They were warned, and the judiciary looked at the merit of the matter. With that judgement, Plateau people are happy, but PDP and its supporters are running helter-skelter.

“The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Moses Sule resigned and Dewan Gabriel is now the new Speaker. The House of Assembly said they are embarking on a month’s recess. This is the consequence of those who don’t believe in the rule of law.

“They want to pull the house down because it does not favour them. This is like a coup. They are suspending the key aspect of the democratic process. But the newly elected Governor has asked the people to remain calm,” Dati said.

The former Commissioner, Yakubu Dati, vehemently refuted the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) aimed to establish a one-party state by manipulating the judiciary.

He cited instances where the court nullified the election of an APC governor in Zamfara, subsequently upholding a victory for a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate. He also pointed to the removal of an APC governor-elect in Bayelsa.

Dati further asserted that Governor Caleb Mutfwang, during his tenure in Plateau State, terminated the employment of approximately 1000 workers hired by his predecessor.