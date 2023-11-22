Wike Moves To Ban ‘Keke Napep’ In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced his administration’s plan to halt the operation of tricycles, commonly referred to as Keke Napep, in specific areas of Abuja.

Furthermore, the Minister has assured that the issue of one-chance will be effectively addressed in Nigeria’s capital city with no Keke Napep operations permitted in Asokoro and Maitama.

To tackle transportation challenges and combat criminal activities associated with one-chance, Wike stated that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will soon introduce buses and taxis as alternative modes of transportation in the FCT.

“These buses and taxis will ply all the routes in Asokoro and Maitama. We are kicking out Keke Napep at least in these areas. Some of these Keke Napep are agents of criminals,” Wike said while addressing Estate Developers and Residents’ Associations in the Federal Capital Territory earlier.

The former Governor of Rivers State added that “if we have the buses, people will prefer to come from their areas and come to work and go back.”

The minister called on the residents to cooperate with the FCDA by paying their taxes. “It is painful but it’s an inconvenience that we must face,” Wike added.

Earlier, during a meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike announced he has successfully saved N110 billion for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) since assuming office.

The FCT Minister expressed concern regarding the prevalence of fake Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) being issued through the land process.

He further revealed that corrupt individuals within the administration were demanding payment of N5 million for obtaining a C of O.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the Minister shared his intention to seek President Bola Tinubu’s approval to incorporate a National Identification Number (NIN) into all C of Os issued by his administration, Naija News reports.