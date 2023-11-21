I Have Saved N110 Billion Since I Assumed Office – FCT Minister, Wike

During a meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced he has successfully saved N110 billion for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) since assuming office.

Wike expressed concern regarding the prevalence of fake Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) being issued through the land process.

He further revealed that corrupt individuals within the administration were demanding payment of N5 million for obtaining a C of O.

Additionally, the Minister shared his intention to seek President Bola Tinubu’s approval to incorporate a National Identification Number (NIN) into all C of Os issued by his administration.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Activist and board chairman of the International Society for Human Rights and Rule of Law (Inter-society), Emeka Umeagbalasi, has demanded that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, be sacked and banned from holding public offices.

Naija News understands that Umeagbalasi was recently honoured with an award by the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council.

According to the Chapel, the award was in ‘Recognition for Contribution in Engendering Rule of Law and Human Rights in South-East Nigeria’.

Umeagbalasi disclosed that he is dedicating the award to the victims of the ‘Obigbo Massacre’ of 2020.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, the activist demanded that Wike, who, according to him, initiated and supervised heinous crimes alongside 12 other key perpetrators in Obigbo, should be sacked and banned for life from holding public offices and permanently denied entry visas into Western World and other advanced democracies.

While unveiling a new international report titled: “Inside Nyesom Wike’s Bloody Era In Obigbo (Rivers State): Oct 21-Nov 10, 2020”, Umeagbalasi said that the invasion and deadly use of force was brought about by former Governor Nyesom Wike State-wide broadcast of October 21, 2020, inviting soldiers of the Nigerian Army to “flush out IPOB terrorists in the area who killed six soldiers and four policemen and burned police stations”.