‘This Reckless Abuse Of Office Amount To Impeachable Offence In UK’ – Rhodes-Vivour Knocks Sanwo-Olu Over Public Funds

The Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State in the 2023 general election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has called for the resignation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The LP flag bearer made the call while responding to a statement by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, assuring the public that the governor would not misappropriate public funds.

However, Vivour argued that the government was spending huge sums of public funds on activities that do not benefit the public.

He lamented Lagosians’ economic hardship and criticised the alleged misuse of public funds.

In his statement, Vivour referenced a document titled ‘JANUARY-AWARD -2 023,’ available on the official website of the Lagos Public Procurement Agency, which he claims contains payments related to legal representation for Governor Sanwo-Olu in a lawsuit totalling N200,000,000 to four different law firms.

The LP flag bearer argued that Sanwo-Olu would have been impeached if he had carried out such activities in the UK.

His statement read in part, “At a time when Lagosians are grappling with record inflation, soaring poverty rates, and unprecedented unemployment caused by the incompetence of both the previous and current administration, it is disheartening to learn that the state government is allocating substantial sums of public funds for activities that do not directly benefit the populace.

“In most liberal democracies, like the UK where the governor recently returned from seeking international investment, this reckless abuse of office will amount to an impeachable offence.

“I strongly condemn this misuse of taxpayers’ money by the Lagos State Government and call for the Governor’s immediate resignation.”

