Rivers Assembly Crisis Deepens As Two Factions Hold Sitting

The alleged rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has plunged the Rivers State House of Assembly into further crisis.

Recall that a faction of the Assembly reportedly loyal to Wike had threatened the governor with impeachment, which led to a major crisis in the state.

On Tuesday, security operatives took over the complex as members loyal to both factions of Edison Ehie and Martins Amaewhule allegedly held separate sittings at different locations.

According to Vanguard, no fewer than four police patrol vans were stationed at the entrance of the Assembly complex located on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, as human and vehicular movement in that Axis of the Assembly were restricted.

Sources told the platform that about 25 lawmakers, led by Amaewhule, sat early yesterday and reportedly deliberated on two items concerning suspending the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PSAN).

The lawmakers charged the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate the explosion, which razed some parts of the Assembly Chamber and destroyed several properties.

Meanwhile, the Ehie-led faction, at its meeting in an unknown location, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Fubara, declaring that they would ‘swim or float’ with him.

In a statement released by his legislative aide, Ken Uchendu, Ehie said: “It takes a man of vision to steer the ship of development for the benefit of the people of the state.”

According to the faction, they would continuously give the governor the required support to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to benefit the state.

The lawmakers also condemned the attack on Ehie’s residence on Sunday night as well as the burning of the House of Assembly.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said: “Furthermore, the House impressed on the need for the Inspector General of Police and other related security apparatus of the state to investigate these attacks and bring the culprits to book.”