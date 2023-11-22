NSCDC Breaks Silence On Missing Radio Tower, Vows To Fish Out Culprits

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has admitted that two of its personnel evacuated the missing Radio Tower belonging to Media Trust Group.

The tower meant for a newly established radio station was decommissioned in a village in Niger State but curiously disappeared with the suspected connivance of some officials of the security organisation.

However, the formal take-off of the radio on the terrestrial platform has stalled due to the delayed delivery of a radio tower that has been acquired on its behalf by a company called Dynamic Kautal Hore Engineering Company Limited.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Wednesday, the Niger State Command’s Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Nasir D. Abdullahi, said the culprits would be fished out.

He said two officers, one serving with the Niger State Command and the other serving with Kaduna State Command, were approached by a scrap metal dealer to provide him security cover to transport the items from Maikujeri Rafi LGA of Niger State to Lagos.

The statement reads: “For the record, the tower in question was at a particular location in Maikujeri in Rafi Local Government when a scavenger (Dangwongwan) by name Bello Mustapha approached two of our personnel, one attached to Niger State Command and the other serving with Kaduna State with forged documents to give him back cover to evacuate the items.

“The Command is currently on top of the unfortunate and painful issue; we are on the trail of the Culprits and the officers involved with the aim of bringing them to face the long arm of Justice.

“Already, a total manhunt has been launched by the Command on the fleeing culprits, and the said Bello Mustapha to bring them to book for thorough investigation to know the involvement of the men of the Command.

“It is also important to note that the National headquarters of the corps under the dynamic leadership of the Commandant General of NSDC Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR. is on top of the matter and has directed for discrete Investigation on the matter to bring those involved in the scandalous matter to book.

“The Niger state Command of the Corps wish to appeal to members of the public and the media to continue to keep their faith and hope on the Command under the leadership of the state Commandant Comdt Elijah Etim Willie PhD. as he will not for any reasons allow the matter to be swept under the carpet without bringing those involved to book.

“The command is doing everything within the ambit of the act establishing the NSCDC in making sure that the law will take its full course on the matter.”