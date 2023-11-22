Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 22nd November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 22nd November 2023.

The PUNCH: The 36 states of the federation have spent N1.71tn on recurrent expenditures including allowances, foreign trips, office stationery, aircraft maintenance, and more in the first nine months of 2023. This is according to an analysis of their budget performance reports sourced from Open Nigerian States, a budgIT-backed website that serves as a repository of government budget data. 24 states analysed by The PUNCH had budget implementation data covering the first three quarters of the year while 12 states had data for the first two quarters of the year.

Vanguard: Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, yesterday revealed that Boko Haram members held in prisons across the country still carry out their criminal operations through the help of some prison warders.

The Nation: Barely 40 days to the end of the year, the Federal Government has urged the Supreme Court to grant an extension of time for old naira notes to remain in circulation. The government wants the apex court to lift its March 3 order that old naira notes should remain legal tender along with new notes till December 31.

Daily Trust: There is confusion in Kano following the release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the state’s governorship election dispute, Daily Trust reports.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.