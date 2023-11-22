Kidnapping: Senate Tasks Wike On Failed N500 Million CCTV Project In Abuja

The Senate has asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to revisit the issue of the Abuja closed-circuit television (CCTV) project, where a N500 million contract to install cameras within and outside the city failed.

Naija News learnt that the resolution comes after a motion moved by Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, raised the alarm over the spate of kidnappings in the FCT.

He cited the case of his senior legislative aide, Chris Agidy, who, alongside 18 others, were kidnapped from their homes in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.

According to him, reliable police sources confirmed that out of the 19 individuals abducted, 12 had been killed while seven remained in the custody of the kidnappers.

Against this backdrop, the lawmakers also called for a joint operation, including the Army, to intensify search efforts for the kidnapped victims.

Meanwhile, eight have reportedly been abducted by gunmen on a farm in Gwombe village in Gwargwada Chiefdom in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News understands that this is coming barely 48 hours after gunmen abducted the father of the vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, alongside six others, in Yewuti village in Kwali.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened around 5 pm on Monday.

A resident of Gwargwada, Usman Yakubu, told Daily Trust that the women, all housewives, were harvesting benni seed when the gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles appeared and surrounded them.