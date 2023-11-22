Eight Women Abducted In Wike’s FCT

Eight have reportedly been abducted by gunmen on a farm in Gwombe village in Gwargwada Chiefdom in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News understands that this is coming barely 48 hours after gunmen abducted the father of the vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, alongside six others, in Yewuti village in Kwali.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened around 5pm on Monday.

A resident of Gwargwada, Usman Yakubu, told Daily Trust that the women, all housewives, harvesting benni seed when the gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles appeared and surrounded them.

A chief from a village in the chiefdom, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the abduction, saying, “In fact, four among the women are from one house.”

He added that, “I suspect that these gunmen that abducted our women are among those ones that escaped from neighbouring Kabbi village who were roaming inside the bush after Miyetti Allah vigilantes neutralised some of them over the weekend.”

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has revealed plans to ban tricycle operators in some parts of Abuja to help curb kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Minister assured that the issue of one-chance will be effectively addressed in Nigeria’s capital city with no Keke Napep operations permitted in Asokoro and Maitama.

To tackle transportation challenges and combat criminal activities associated with one-chance, Wike stated that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will soon introduce buses and taxis as alternative modes of transportation in the FCT.

“These buses and taxis will ply all the routes in Asokoro and Maitama. We are kicking out Keke Napep at least in these areas. Some of these Keke Napep are agents of criminals,” Wike said while addressing Estate Developers and Residents’ Associations in the Federal Capital Territory earlier.