Fani-Kayode Meets Palestinian High Commissioner In Abuja (Photos)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has received the High Commissioner of Palestine to Nigeria, His Excellency Abdullah Abu Shawesh.

In a post via his X handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said it was an honour to receive the envoy at his residence in Abuja yesterday.

The former minister said they discussed the ongoing alleged genocide that is taking place in Gaza and the Israel-Hamas war.

Fani-Kayode stated that the envoy brought great insight into his understanding of the situation and shared plenty of information with him about the atrocities that the innocent women and children of Gaza are subjected to.

He wrote: “It was an honour and privilege to receive the High Commissioner of Palestine to Nigeria, His Excellency Abdullah Abu Shawesh (@AM_Shawesh) in my Abuja home yesterday.

“We discussed the ongoing genocide that is taking place in Gaza and all the unfolding events.

“He brought great insight into my understanding of the situation and shared plenty of information with me about the atrocities that the innocent women and children of Gaza and the West Bank are being subjected to by the State of Israel and the @IDF.

“It was a fruitful and productive discussion and the world needs to not only stand up and insist on a ceasefire but also put a stop to the mass murder and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that is going on in the name of attempting to crush Hamas.”

