Lagos Releases Latest Update On MohBad’s ‘Toxicology’ Report

The Lagos Coroner Court sitting at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu has disclosed that the most crucial aspect of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of late music star, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is being conducted in the United States of America (USA).

Naija News reports that the state counsel, O. Akinde told the Coroner Magistrate, Adetayo Shotobi, that the autopsy into the external body of the deceased has been completed.

He said: “The toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US.”

He made this known following the insistence of other counsel to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu, that of TNKay Music Worldwide, David Nawoola, and representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran.

The Coroner, Magistrate Shotobi, asked to know why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria.

Meanwhile an aunt to the late Mohbad has accused his mother, Olumiyi, of abandoning him when he was eight years old.

The late singer’s aunt in a viral video said Mohbad’s mother was promiscuous which made her get pregnant for another man, at the expense of nurturing her children.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman further stated that Olumiyi and her daughter-in-law are getting along because of their “wayward lifestyle”.