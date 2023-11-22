Army Locks Horn With Terrorists In Sokoto, Rescues 31 Kidnap Victims

The Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI has successfully rescued 31 individuals who had been kidnapped in various locations across Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Army shared this information in an official statement posted on its designated platform on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

The statement highlighted that the troops, led by Major General Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army in Sokoto, have been relentlessly increasing their efforts to combat terrorism. They have been conducting a series of clearance operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts within their operational areas in the North West region.

“In a recent clearance operation conducted by the troops of OPHD on 21 November 2023 at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state, cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani forest, where 30 kidnapped persons were rescued.

“All the discovered terrorist hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists abandoned their captives and fled from their camps before the arrival of the aggressive troops.

“The troops also proceeded to Goboro village where one female kidnapped victim was rescued as the terrorists/bandits fled in disarray due to troops’ firepower superiority,” the statement reads.