You Lack Moral Ground To Give Lecture On Democracy – Rafsanjani Fires Obasanjo

The Head of Transparency International Nigeria (TI), Auwal Rafsanjani, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to pontificate on democracy.

Recall that Obasanjo had stated that Western liberal democracy had not been an effective system of government in Africa because it was forced on the continent.

Obasanjo stated this on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at a high-level consultation on ‘Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa’.

The former Nigerian leader advocated “Afro democracy” instead of Western liberal democracy.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s position in an interview with Daily Trust, Rafsanjani said Obasanjo had the opportunity to help strengthen the democratic system in Nigeria, but he encouraged and engaged in subverting democracy.

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said the former president made elections a do-and-die affair during his time and forcefully removed sitting governors.

He added that Obasanjo removed the PDP chairman, dictated National Assembly leadership and embarked on an undemocratic third-term agenda for his tenure elongation.

He said: “With due respect, the former president Obasanjo had the opportunity to help strengthen the democratic system in Nigeria but rather was encouraging and engaging in subverting democracy by making elections a do-and-die affair, forcefully removing sitting governors, removing party chairman, dictating National Assembly leadership and embarking on undemocratic third term agenda for his tenure elongation.

“Therefore, he has no moral credentials to speak about his so-called Western democracy shortcomings since he was in the position to help Nigeria to strengthen democratic institutions and values based on our historical background.”