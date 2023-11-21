Tinubu Should Condemn Mass Murder Of Innocent Women, Children In Gaza – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to condemn the alleged mass murder and genocide of innocent women and children in Gaza.

In a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode asked the Nigerian Government to join other countries all over the world and condemn the killings of the vulnerable in Gaza.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also urged the President to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

He wrote: “If Hamas were to seize and occupy an Israeli town, would the Israeli Defence Force bomb the city into a sea of rubble & slaughter thousands of innocent Israeli men, women and children, all in an attempt to crush the terrorists?

“If the answer is NO, there can be no justification whatsoever for what is going on in Gaza today. The objective must be to crush Hamas and not to murder or eliminate the Palestinian people and every single man, woman and child in Gaza.

“I urge our courageous and amiable leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) and the Nigerian Government to join others from all over the world and condemn the mass murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing of innocent women and children that is going on in Gaza today and call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Lord wills it, and justice demands it!”