‘The Payment Request Was Not Approved’ – Lagos Govt Replies Rhodes-Vivour

Lagos State government has responded to claims by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, suggesting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu spent taxpayers’ money to pay lawyers that defended him at the state’s election petition.

Debunking the rumour in a statement released on Monday night, the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, revealed that Sanwo-Olu did not approve the payment on discovering the irregularities surrounding it.

He debunked the claim, clearing that the document on which the LP candidate based his claims was not from the state coffers.

Omotosho urged scrutiny of the state’s spending should be based on fact.

“A post on ‘X’ by Labour Party (LP) candidate Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on November 19, 2023 alleged – without any proof whatsoever- that the Lagos State Government funded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s legal dispute after the March 18, 2023 election. This is not true. The allegation was supported by a document that neither carried the logo of the Lagos State Government nor the endorsement of any of its officials. It was simply another ploy to deceive the public about a non-existent payment ofN50,000,000 to four lawyers,” statement by Omotosho read.

“While it is worthwhile for patriotic individuals to scrutinise the finances of the Lagos State Government, the outcome of such inquiry must always be based on verified facts and nothing but the truth. The transaction referenced by Mr. Rhodes-Vivour never took place. There was a payment request, which was not approved by Mr Governor when the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice drew his attention to it because it is irregular,” it added.

Naija News recalls that Rhodes-Vivour had earlier accused the Lagos state governor of spending the state’s fund on his election litigation.