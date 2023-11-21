Sacked Kano Governor, Yusuf Speaks On Dumping Kwankwaso After Appeal Court Judgment

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has opened up on his recent political travails, stating it is targeted against his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that Yusuf lost at the Elections Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal on the case challenging his victory in the March 18, Governorship election.

Speaking on Sunday during a stakeholders meeting of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano, the Governor said he would not give up on Kwankwaso or his vision, urging his supporters to do likewise.

He also charged party leaders not to lose hope or exchange bitter words with anyone but to channel their energy to motivating the Kano people.

Yusuf also promised to continue with all the people-centred projects started in the state, including assisting women and children and settling pensions and gratuity.

He said, “Like it was explained, we are going to continue working under his (Kwankwaso) guidance and leadership to do the needful, God willing. But we must appreciate him (Kwankwaso) and be immensely grateful to him, and we have to tell him that we are really proud of him.

“Even if the world says they are not going to give us anything because of his (Kwankwaso) vision, we are not going to turn our back on him and his vision.”

The meeting, which was held at the instance of Kwankwaso, also had in attendance the state deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore; federal lawmaker for Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kano State cabinet members and top government officials.