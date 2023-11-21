Obaseki Receives Zik Good Governance Award

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been honoured with the Zik Prize for Good Governance, acknowledging his administration’s exemplary performance across all sectors of the state over the past seven years.

In response to this recognition, the governor viewed it as a call to intensify efforts for the welfare of the state’s residents. He has committed to maintaining the momentum of developmental achievements across various sectors.

During the award ceremony in Lagos, Governor Obaseki was accompanied by his wife, Betsy, along with key officials including Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie; Chief of Staff to the governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha; state Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, and other members of the EDHA; Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, Anthony Aziegbemi.

Among those present at the event were Dr. Alex Oti, the Governor of Abia State; Dr. Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of Sterling Bank; Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party; Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross River State, and Lai Mohammed, the former Minister of Information, among several others.

After being presented with the award, Obaseki remarked: “It’s not difficult to govern well, it could be inconvenient, but it’s not impossible; just do the right thing and what is just. This award has given me a renewed energy to strive and finish well.

“I am happy to be here to receive this prize for good governance from this distinguished group, the Public Policy Research and Analysis Center (PPRAC).

“It’s very humbling to be honoured amongst the awardees tonight, and it’s a privilege for me.

Story continues below advertisement

“This award comes to me at a very interesting time in my political career as I wind down my term in office. I am undergoing introspection, asking: ‘is it worth it? Has it been worthwhile? Is it being appreciated? Did you make a mistake?’ Coming here tonight to be awarded this prize for good governance makes one feel that it is worth it, making all the sacrifices.”